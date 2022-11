You can now find Seattle Bike Blog on Mastodon. We aren’t leaving Twitter, though. We’ll try using both and see how things go. There’s been a sizeable migration to Mastodon in the past week as people seek an alternative to Twitter now that Elon Musk has taken over, so it’s a pretty interesting time to join and check it out. It’s a bit chaotic right now, especially on the big general interest servers that are being overloaded with the sudden surge in use. But once you’re on, it’s pretty exciting to think about what it could become.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO