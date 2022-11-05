ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona

The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Justice Department to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday, Nov. 7, its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8 general election. Pima County is one of five Arizona counties that will be monitored. The other Arizona counties on the...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Trash Organization’: Abe Hamadeh Loves to Hate Phoenix New Times

Arizona Republicans love political theater, and press conferences are their playhouse. Each of former President Donald Trump’s handpicked MAGA acolytes has found their foil — not across the political aisle, but in a pool of reporters. Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has traded barbs again and again with Brahm...
PHOENIX, AZ

