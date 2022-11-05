Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The well-known, Shreveport native band, Seratones is playing a free concert to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion in a downtown park. On Nov. 12, starting at 3 p.m., a new pavilion is opening in the downtown Caddo Common Park, Shreveport’s first downtown green...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
KSLA
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS), the City of Shreveport owes them $3.7 million. FRS sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, Nov. 4, warning that the city will start owning interest and that firefighters’ retirement benefits could get slashed if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 19.
KSLA
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade
LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
q973radio.com
The Christmas Movie Filmed In Shreveport You Need To Watch This Holiday Season
We know that the film industry has filmed alot of movies and productions in the Shreveport area over the years, and while there aren’t as many productions as there use to be – it’s fun to watch movies and TV shows filmed in our hometown. As we...
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KSLA
LSU Health Shreveport hosts HBCU conference to encourage more African Americans to join medical field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is hosting the 4th Annual HBCU Educational Conference Nov. 4 through 6. More than 65 students representing 12 universities will be in attendance. The conference is being put on by LSUHS Office of Diversity Affairs, with support from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
caddoda.com
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
KTBS
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.
KSLA
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Idabel, Okla. to see the aftermath of the Nov. 4 severe storms. On Nov. 5, Gov. Kevin Stitt is visiting Idabel, Okla. to tour the damage done. Idabel was the epicenter of the damaging tornadoes and storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex area.
Comments / 0