Bucs vs. Rams injury report: 4 out, 3 questionable for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s game.

Four players have been ruled out for the Bucs: Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), and left guard Luke Goedeke (foot).

Bucs defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), as well as cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Jacob Hummel (hip) is the only player ruled out for the Rams, while center Brian Allen and wide receiver Van Jefferson are both questionable due to knee injuries.

