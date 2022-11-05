Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Cindy (Schwier) Bhatti, 57, of Indianapolis
Cindy (Schwier) Bhatti, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 31, 2022 at Methodist Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1965 to the late Edward A. Jr. and Mary Eulia (Morris) Schwier in Indianapolis. She was a 1983 graduate from New Palestine High School. She graduated from IUPUI and...
shelbycountypost.com
Owen M. "Bud" Field, Jr., 97, of Shelbyville
Owen M. “Bud” Field, Jr., 97, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville. Funeral services...
shelbycountypost.com
Operation Green Light to bathe Shelby Co. Courthouse in green this week to honor veterans
Starting Monday night and running through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, the Shelby County Courthouse will bathed in a green light to celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans and those transitioning from Active Service. Shelby County Council member Linda Sanders brought the resolution before the Shelby County Commissioners at...
shelbycountypost.com
Athletic Shelbyville squad pushing tempo with goal of producing more wins
Shelbyville has produced one winning season in the last 15 years. Head coach Becca Hoefler (photo), now in her fourth season with the Golden Bears, has the program trending in the right direction after seasons of 4-20, 8-15 and 11-12. Having a Division I athlete like Kylee Edwards to build...
shelbycountypost.com
High expectations for Morristown tempered by early rash of injuries
Rachel Kleine accepted the graciousness of Morristown being ranked in the top 15 of the coaches preseason girls basketball poll. The lofty status came from a strong finish to the 2022 season and great expectations for the 2023 squad. “I think it feels good. It speaks to where we left...
shelbycountypost.com
Blue River Valley pins first loss on Waldron
With a new head coach and nearly an entirely new varsity roster, Waldron opened its girls basketball season very inexperienced. That youthfulness showed Friday with 21 first-half turnovers at Blue River Valley. That put the Mohawks down 34-10 at halftime and they never recovered. Blue River Valley secured its season-opening...
shelbycountypost.com
Man charged with making false allegations against ISP trooper
A Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, 38, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
shelbycountypost.com
New head coach, nearly new roster presents new look for Waldron
Ilea Shipp knows the expectation level for success this season at Waldron following a 24-2 season and the graduation of seven seniors. No one knows better the players being elevated to the varsity level than Shipp, now the varsity coach, replacing Anthony Thomas, who resigned at the end of last season’s run to the Class A Final Four.
