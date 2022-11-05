ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Charles Teddy Ramey, Sr., 78, Fountaintown

Charles Teddy Ramey, Sr., 78, Fountaintown, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on December 8, 1943, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Robert and Lillian (Sexton) Ramey. Charles attended New Bethel High School in Franklin Township. He married his love Brenda Joyce Terry on...
FOUNTAINTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

High expectations for Morristown tempered by early rash of injuries

Rachel Kleine accepted the graciousness of Morristown being ranked in the top 15 of the coaches preseason girls basketball poll. The lofty status came from a strong finish to the 2022 season and great expectations for the 2023 squad. “I think it feels good. It speaks to where we left...
MORRISTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Blue River Valley pins first loss on Waldron

With a new head coach and nearly an entirely new varsity roster, Waldron opened its girls basketball season very inexperienced. That youthfulness showed Friday with 21 first-half turnovers at Blue River Valley. That put the Mohawks down 34-10 at halftime and they never recovered. Blue River Valley secured its season-opening...
WALDRON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

New head coach, nearly new roster presents new look for Waldron

Ilea Shipp knows the expectation level for success this season at Waldron following a 24-2 season and the graduation of seven seniors. No one knows better the players being elevated to the varsity level than Shipp, now the varsity coach, replacing Anthony Thomas, who resigned at the end of last season’s run to the Class A Final Four.
WALDRON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Man charged with making false allegations against ISP trooper

A Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, 38, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy