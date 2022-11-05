The 2022 general election is officially here. Here is what you need to know when polls open Tuesday at 8 a.m. • Where to vote: Residents in Ada and Canyon counties can vote Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To look up your polling location, go to voteidaho.gov; many have changed since the last election due to redistricting. To also review your ballot as well as your polling location, go to your county clerk's election webiste; in Ada County, go to gis.adacounty.id.gov/apps/electionday and in Canyon County go to canyoncounty.id.gov/elected-officials/clerk/elections.

CANYON COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO