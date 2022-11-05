ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pringle, PA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Decisions await voters in Carbon, Luzerne, Schuylkill counties heading to polls

On Tuesday, voters in Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representatives in the redrawn 8th and 9th Congressional districts, they will choose representatives in six state legislative districts which were also redrawn.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Breaker Brewing joins fundraising campaign for hunger relief

Breaker Brewing Company in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and Breaker Brewing Outpost in Archbald have joined Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA and PA Eats for a campaign this month to help raise money and awareness for hunger relief. The campaign, called Hops & Vines for Hunger, is raising funds for both hunger...
ARCHBALD, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

90 Years Ago - Miners urged to vote for Hoover by mine owners

United Mine Workers union representatives reported the region’s employees were being pressured by their employers to vote for President Herbert Hoover in the Nov. 8 general election. Some miners also said they were under threat of being fired if they didn’t vote for Hoover. The representatives said if...
SCRANTON, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kerwin bill to allow National Guard members to operate state vehicles signed into law

Legislation giving the Pennsylvania National Guard the authority to operate commonwealth-owned or leased vehicles has been signed into law, said the author of the bill, Rep. Joe Kerwin, R-Lykens. Kerwin is also a captain in the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Throughout the last few years PA Guard members have been activated...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Candidates hold rallies across Illinois ahead of election

(The Center Square) – It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. On Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois to campaign for two incumbent Chicago-area Democratic members of Congress. Saturday at an event in Joliet, when talking about social security as a safety net for senior citizens, Biden addressed protesters.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

What you need to know about the voting

HARRISBURG — It’s time for Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election. Voters will head to the polls to pick a new governor and U.S. senator, as well as representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly. The winners will shape the future of abortion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions

Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election day: What voters need to know

The 2022 general election is officially here. Here is what you need to know when polls open Tuesday at 8 a.m. • Where to vote: Residents in Ada and Canyon counties can vote Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To look up your polling location, go to voteidaho.gov; many have changed since the last election due to redistricting. To also review your ballot as well as your polling location, go to your county clerk's election webiste; in Ada County, go to gis.adacounty.id.gov/apps/electionday and in Canyon County go to canyoncounty.id.gov/elected-officials/clerk/elections.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault

The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
FARIBAULT, MN
KPVI Newschannel 6

CDC: 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans ages 20-64 related to alcohol

OMAHA — About one in eight deaths of Nebraskans ages 20 to 64 in recent years can be attributed to alcohol use, according to a study published last week. The study, from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at wide-ranging deaths that could be linked to drinking, such as motor vehicle wrecks, suicides, falls and cancer.
NEBRASKA STATE

