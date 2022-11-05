Read full article on original website
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Decisions await voters in Carbon, Luzerne, Schuylkill counties heading to polls
On Tuesday, voters in Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representatives in the redrawn 8th and 9th Congressional districts, they will choose representatives in six state legislative districts which were also redrawn.
Breaker Brewing joins fundraising campaign for hunger relief
Breaker Brewing Company in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and Breaker Brewing Outpost in Archbald have joined Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA and PA Eats for a campaign this month to help raise money and awareness for hunger relief. The campaign, called Hops & Vines for Hunger, is raising funds for both hunger...
90 Years Ago - Miners urged to vote for Hoover by mine owners
United Mine Workers union representatives reported the region’s employees were being pressured by their employers to vote for President Herbert Hoover in the Nov. 8 general election. Some miners also said they were under threat of being fired if they didn’t vote for Hoover. The representatives said if...
Kerwin bill to allow National Guard members to operate state vehicles signed into law
Legislation giving the Pennsylvania National Guard the authority to operate commonwealth-owned or leased vehicles has been signed into law, said the author of the bill, Rep. Joe Kerwin, R-Lykens. Kerwin is also a captain in the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Throughout the last few years PA Guard members have been activated...
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending over $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come. His 2022 contributions have included over a dozen six-figure donations to...
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
One day more: Election bureau will be busy on last day before the general election
Monday is the last day voters may drop off mail-in ballots at three of the four ballot drop boxes in Luzerne County. Also, voters who requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 general election but did not receive one are urged to visit the county election bureau on Monday.
Candidates hold rallies across Illinois ahead of election
(The Center Square) – It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. On Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois to campaign for two incumbent Chicago-area Democratic members of Congress. Saturday at an event in Joliet, when talking about social security as a safety net for senior citizens, Biden addressed protesters.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov....
Georgia House Speaker Ralston won't seek nomination for another term as House leader
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country, will not seek another nomination for the leadership post. Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the state House, will serve the rest of his term, which ends in January, but will...
What you need to know about the voting
HARRISBURG — It’s time for Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election. Voters will head to the polls to pick a new governor and U.S. senator, as well as representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly. The winners will shape the future of abortion...
La. GOP endorses Jeff Landry for governor early, drawing blowback from 2 rivals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray. Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed...
Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions
Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
Election day: What voters need to know
The 2022 general election is officially here. Here is what you need to know when polls open Tuesday at 8 a.m. • Where to vote: Residents in Ada and Canyon counties can vote Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To look up your polling location, go to voteidaho.gov; many have changed since the last election due to redistricting. To also review your ballot as well as your polling location, go to your county clerk's election webiste; in Ada County, go to gis.adacounty.id.gov/apps/electionday and in Canyon County go to canyoncounty.id.gov/elected-officials/clerk/elections.
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
CDC: 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans ages 20-64 related to alcohol
OMAHA — About one in eight deaths of Nebraskans ages 20 to 64 in recent years can be attributed to alcohol use, according to a study published last week. The study, from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at wide-ranging deaths that could be linked to drinking, such as motor vehicle wrecks, suicides, falls and cancer.
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires November 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to...
Report: Driver's license revocations don't lead to higher rate of court fee payments
(The Center Square) — A new report shows that Tennessee’s law allowing the suspension of driver’s licenses for not paying court fees is not leading to more fees being paid. The report, from nonpartisan think tank ThinkTennessee, shows that the 2011 law allowing for the revocations and...
