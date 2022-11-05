Read full article on original website
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Chardon controls the action and Geneva
Chardon delivered all the smoke to disorient Geneva and flew away with a 35-7 win during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 21, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Geneva took on Chagrin Falls on October 21 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion
New Madison Tri-Village's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Country Day.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Bent but not broken: Crestview weathers scare to dispatch Patrick Henry
Crestview eventually plied victory away from Patrick Henry 31-22 in Ohio high school football on November 4. The first quarter gave Crestview a 17-14 lead over Patrick Henry.
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Forget the 40-yard dash time: Crestview's Hayden Kuhn is just fine at 97 yards
ASHLAND -- Crestview senior Hayden Kuhn doesn't know his time in the 40. "Not very good," he said. Photos from Crestview's 31-22 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in the second round of the Division VI state football playoffs on Friday night at CHS. The gallery includes photos of the Crestview Marching Band.
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
Storm warning: Painesville Riverside rains down on Macedonia Nordonia
Painesville Riverside earned a convincing 62-28 win over Macedonia Nordonia in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 21, Painesville Riverside squared off with Willoughby South in a football game. For more, click here.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley comes to play in easy win over Gallipolis Gallia
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gallipolis Gallia 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.
