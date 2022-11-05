ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

The only weather missing: Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK’s “The Blitz”: Week 11 Scores and Updates

Lubbock, TX- The Final Week of the Regular Season has come and gone. Here’s the list of final scores and updates from Week 11 of #TXHSFB SAN ANGELO-21 FRENSHIP-30 LUBBOCK-COOPER-36 CAPROCK-7 TASCOSA-35 COROANDO-14 WF RIDER-57 LUBBOCK HIGH-0 ESTACADO-61 SA LAKEVIEW-7 AMARILLO- 35 MONTEREY-14 SMYER- 37 PLAINS- 36 PLAINVIEW-32 PALO DURO-35 SLATON-6 BROWNFIELD-20 DALHART-23 MULESHOE- 27 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.

Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289

Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wallin makes third-straight ITF semifinals appearance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olle Wallin made it to his third-consecutive ITF tournament semifinals at the Fayetteville 15k where he won three singles matches and added a doubles victory. First, Wallin took on Benedikt Emesz (ATP 1605) and put together a straight-set win against him in the first round, 6-3,...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy