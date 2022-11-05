Read full article on original website
The only weather missing: Snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
Vote center locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
KLBK’s “The Blitz”: Week 11 Scores and Updates
Lubbock, TX- The Final Week of the Regular Season has come and gone. Here’s the list of final scores and updates from Week 11 of #TXHSFB SAN ANGELO-21 FRENSHIP-30 LUBBOCK-COOPER-36 CAPROCK-7 TASCOSA-35 COROANDO-14 WF RIDER-57 LUBBOCK HIGH-0 ESTACADO-61 SA LAKEVIEW-7 AMARILLO- 35 MONTEREY-14 SMYER- 37 PLAINS- 36 PLAINVIEW-32 PALO DURO-35 SLATON-6 BROWNFIELD-20 DALHART-23 MULESHOE- 27 […]
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened on East FM 400 attempting to pull onto Hwy. 62/82 at around 9:45 p.m.
Wallin makes third-straight ITF semifinals appearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olle Wallin made it to his third-consecutive ITF tournament semifinals at the Fayetteville 15k where he won three singles matches and added a doubles victory. First, Wallin took on Benedikt Emesz (ATP 1605) and put together a straight-set win against him in the first round, 6-3,...
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
