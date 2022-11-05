ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Democratic candidates speak with voters in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Democratic candidates running for office in Ohio are visiting the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Saturday. According to a release, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, Jeff Crossman, candidate for Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark and candidate for State Treasurer, Scott Schertzer, will gather on Saturday Nov. 5 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE

(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH

(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Saturday night. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Montgomery County Dispatch confirm crews were dispatch to the 2600 block of North Main Street at around 9:07 p.m. Video from the scene shows...
DAYTON, OH
tippnews.com

Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH

Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy