spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Recovery Plan: City Hall awards $4.3M to organizations focused on quality-of-life improvements in several neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton City Hall is using $4.3 million of its federal pandemic relief funding to support community programs and services focused on improving the quality of life of residents in several neighborhoods. What You Need To Know. Dayton is using $4.2 million to improve the quality of...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Democratic candidates speak with voters in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Democratic candidates running for office in Ohio are visiting the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Saturday. According to a release, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, Jeff Crossman, candidate for Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark and candidate for State Treasurer, Scott Schertzer, will gather on Saturday Nov. 5 […]
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE
(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Area school district experiencing ‘crisis’ with student homelessness
SPRINGFIELD — In 2020, the city of Springfield declared homelessness a public health crisis because the pandemic caused shelters to shut down. Shelters have reopened, but homelessness is still a problem — specifically within Springfield City Schools. Roughly 300 students enrolled in Springfield City Schools are homeless and...
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH
(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth
DAYTON — Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region. >> Half of Dollar General stores in Montgomery County fail price check. According to court documents,...
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Saturday night. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Montgomery County Dispatch confirm crews were dispatch to the 2600 block of North Main Street at around 9:07 p.m. Video from the scene shows...
Majority of residents let back into Dayton apartment complex hit by truck; Driver cited
DAYTON — Its been a week since a pickup truck crashed into a Dayton apartment complex, injuring four people and displacing 20 people. The crash happened at the intersection of Wayne and Wilmington Avenues, a busy Dayton intersection. Dayton Police have completed their preliminary investigation into the crash, where...
tippnews.com
Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH
Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now. Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.
Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
Crews respond to well involved structure fire in Darke Co.
PITSBURG — Crews responded to the scene of a detached garage fire in Pitsburg. Emergency fire crews were called t the 400 block of South Jefferson Street on the report of a garage fire just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday, according to emergency scanner traffic. >>1 seriously injured after early...
Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
