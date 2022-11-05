Read full article on original website
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard
#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
East High School girls’ basketball preview
Coach Tanisha Franklin returns all five starters, including Samair Colon (14.5 ppg).
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Crestview weathers scare to dispatch Patrick Henry
Crestview eventually plied victory away from Patrick Henry 31-22 in Ohio high school football on November 4. The first quarter gave Crestview a 17-14 lead over Patrick Henry.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron
After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
