ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wade Hampton, SC

Northwestern opens 2022 high school football playoffs with 64-7 win over Wade Hampton

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQqui_0izV1VBC00

Finley Polk and Greer Hopkins scored four touchdowns each as Northwestern beat Wade Hampton, 64-7, in the opening round of the South Carolina 4A state playoffs.

It was all Northwestern (10-1, 5-0), with the Trojans scoring the first 57 points of the game and taking a shutout late into the second half.

Head coach Page Wofford said the work the team put in during the week helped them achieve this dominant performance.

“We’re not result-oriented; we’re process-oriented,” Wofford said. “Our process is to try to get better every day. In our process, the score doesn’t matter. The scoreboard doesn’t matter. We firmly believe that the only team that can beat us in the state playoff right now is Northwestern. So if we can eliminate the things that makes us lose, we have a pretty good chance to win. And that’s what we try to do every day.”

The Trojans were able to get production from all around the field. Hopkins had two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Polk had four passing touchdowns (one to Hopkins), and Turbo Richard chipped in two touchdowns on the ground.

Hopkins said his performance was indicative of how the team loves to play for each other.

“This team means everything to me,” the junior said. “I feel like I can contribute to this team really well, but without the o-line, my receivers and everybody else, my talent doesn’t do anything. I feel like the o-line played great tonight. The receivers played great tonight. And that helped out with my performance.”

The Trojans defense picked a big moment to have one of its best performances of the year, holding Wade Hampton to just seven points and fewer than 200 yards of total offense.

Wofford attributes that to the process, saying that his defense was well-prepared to counter Wade Hampton’s offense.

“They (Wade Hampton) were coming in averaging 32 points a game,” the fourth-year head coach said. “Defense knew that since Sunday. We had a defensive meeting, and we talked to them about that, and we talked to them about raising the level of their game and trying to become an elite defense. And tonight, they did a very good job. We’re very proud of that group.”

Wade Hampton (4-7, 2-3) head coach Travis Miller said his team was lacking in two main components, and that set the tone for the rest of the contest.

“As far as their team speed and physicality, we knew we had to match that,” Miller said. “And we didn’t from the get-go. You know, things happen that way, and things get snowballed on you, and that’s kind of the way it went tonight.”

The Generals’ lone score came on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Coop Tankersley to Thomas Combs. Tankersley threw for a 154 yards and a touchdown on the night.

While some fans might wince at the scoreboard, others will appreciate how far Wade Hampton has come in the past few seasons. After winning only five games the last five seasons (including a 25-game losing streak that the Generals snapped earlier this season), the Generals won four games this season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

It’s a testament to where this team wants to go moving forward.

“This bunch of kids started as freshmen,” Miller said. “They’re going out as seniors, and they’ve been very successful. They committed to each other. They sacrifice for each other and did everything that we asked them to do in the offseason. That’s where you win, and we’re going to comeback stronger and faster and hopefully get another shot at it.”

With the win, Northwestern advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs where they will face Greenwood (5-6, 3-2) at home next Friday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, First Round

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. SCHSL CLASS 5A. Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 27. Berkeley 14, St. James 12. Summerville...
WRDW-TV

Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
BARNWELL, SC
WSLS

Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs. Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could impact South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
3K+
Followers
91
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy