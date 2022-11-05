Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Cotten, Rock Hall Early Influencer Inductee, Left Deep and Lasting Mark on Folk and Roots Music
When I heard Elizabeth Cotten (1895-1987) was going into the Rock Hall, I nearly fell out of my chair! As host of “The Village Folk Show,” I regularly hear Cotten’s name from the mouths of prominent folk artists — Guy Davis, David Bromberg, Gillian Welch, Eliza Gilkyson, Amy Ray. Credited with the “Cotten-picking” guitar-playing style — she played left-handed and upside-down — this master’s impact on roots music is strong, deep and continuing. Meanwhile, her story is amazing: While working in a department store in 1940s Washington D.C., Cotten discovered a crying, lost, little girl and returned her to her mother....
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
howafrica.com
Remembering Buddy Johnson, African-American Jump Blues Pianist
In the 1940s and 1950s, Woodrow Wilson “Buddy” Johnson was a popular bandleader and recording artist whose compositions and arrangements helped him to become an important figure in the transition from the big band sound to Rhythm & Blues. His numerous hit singles earned his band a permanent spot at New York’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, and he was dubbed “King of the Savoy.” Johnson wrote the lyrics and music for “Since I Fell for You,” a sweet blues song performed by his sister Ella. The song was released in 1945 and quickly became a standard that was frequently covered. Lenny Welch’s 1963 version was a smash hit nearly 20 years later.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
operawire.com
Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Unveils 2023 Season
The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra has announced its 2023 season. The ensemble will feature a total of six showcases at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre. “It is exciting to launch the Brandenburg’s striking new look for our 2023 subscription season – the company’s 34th – and...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Band Name Arctic Monkeys
With a regular name like Alex Turner, one likely needs a unique band name if one wants to be memorable in a market saturated with sound. So, that’s what the British-born band Arctic Monkeys did. Fronted by Turner, the mellow-yet-indelible voiced songwriter, and performer, the band has gone on...
Comments / 0