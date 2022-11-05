Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Howards Grove & Xavier celebrate state vball championships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Howards Grove won its 4th consecutive WIAA girls volleyball championship on Saturday, sweeping St. Croix Falls in Division 3. Xavier won the Division 2 title over Sauk Prairie. Enjoy the highlights above.
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament
The brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school state football tournament are now all but set after the latest slate of section championships. A look at the brackets on the Minnesota State High School League site shows the schedule with just one game left to play, between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna on Saturday.
Former Nicolet High School tennis coach dies at 93
Former Nicolet High School tennis coach J. Cary Bachman passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Wisconsin basketball: Three questions for opener vs. South Dakota
A preview of Wisconsin versus South Dakota in men's basketball, and three questions ahead of the season-opening game at the Kohl Center.
Two individuals, relay team from D.C. Everest qualify for WIAA state girls swimming meet
HUDSON – D.C. Everest earned two individual and one relay berth at next week’s state meet after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional Saturday at Hudson Middle School. The Evergreens’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Liliana Jessen, Nevaeh Mathwich, Marisol Swenson and Katelin Hall won...
