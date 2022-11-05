Read full article on original website
Center for Hospice Care hosts Okuyamba Fest to raise money for a new vehicle for Uganda
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation hosted the Okuyamba Fest on October 27, 2022. The Okuyamba Fest, whose name derives from the Luganda word meaning ‘to help,' serves as a celebration and fundraiser for their partnership with the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU). The event provided food, beverages, and a silent auction of Ugandan crafts, and featured a dance performance from the local dance group, Uzima.
