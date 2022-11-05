Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation hosted the Okuyamba Fest on October 27, 2022. The Okuyamba Fest, whose name derives from the Luganda word meaning ‘to help,' serves as a celebration and fundraiser for their partnership with the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU). The event provided food, beverages, and a silent auction of Ugandan crafts, and featured a dance performance from the local dance group, Uzima.

3 DAYS AGO