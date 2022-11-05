Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Tiger women hold off Crimson Storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 3 Fort Hays State women's basketball team held off a Southern Nazarene fourth quarter rally and beat the Crimson Storm 45-43 on the second day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic at Municipal Auditorium. The Tigers (1-1) used a barrage of 3-pointers to build...
westernkansasnews.com
Offense sputters, Conqs drop 3rd straight
EL DORADO–No. 13 Butler suffocated Dodge City’s offense Saturday, keeping them out of the end zone for the second time in a game this season, and slowly pulled away for a 30-3 win at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. The Grizzlies limited Dodge to just 194 total yards,...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Valley Center
The Hays High Indians host the Valley Center Hornets in the Regional Round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights
It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.
🏀 West Texas A&M tops FHSU in season-opening Top 10 matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball fell to West Texas A&M in its season opener at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. The No. 6 ranked Lady Buffs knocked off the No. 3 ranked Tigers by a score of 71-58. Fort Hays State led only for a minute and 14 seconds early in the game.Ellie Stearns buried a 3-point field goal to start the contest, but the Tigers would struggle to just three more 3-point field goals after that to finish 4-of-22 beyond the arc. The Tigers also had a rough day shooting the ball overall, finishing at just 22.4 percent (17-of-76).
catchitkansas.com
Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season
SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
👟 FHSU women fifth at conference meet, two All-MIAA
JOPLIN, Mo. - Two runners from the Fort Hays State women's cross country team earned All-MIAA honors Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the 2022 MIAA Championships, helping the Tigers to a fifth-place finish out of the 13 league teams. Missouri Southern hosted this year's six-kilometer championship race at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
FHSU grad is Larned chamber's 'emerging leader of the year'
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
🏀 LISTEN- #3 FHSU women open regular season KC
No. 3/9 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) vs. No. 6/7 West Texas A&M (0-0, 0-0 LSC) Saturday, November 5 • 1:30 p.m. vs. Southern Nazarene (0-0, 0-0 GAC) Sunday, November 6 • 1:30 p.m. Radio • KJLS (103.3) The third-ranked Fort Hays State women's...
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Hill City vs Trego
The Hill City Ringnecks host the Trego Golden Eagles in the Regional round of the 8-Man Division 1 football playoffs Friday night in Hill City. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull. The pregame show is set for 6:15 p.m. with Gameday Live.
🏐 FHSU falls to Gorillas
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came up short against Pittsburg State Friday evening, falling in three sets inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19. The Tigers (10-17, 5-14 MIAA) got off to a slow start but roared back late in the first set and early in the second frame before the Gorillas (16-13, 10-10 MIAA) bounced back to complete the sweep.
⚽ Jennies clip Tiger women in MIAA semifinals
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Fort Hays State fell to No. 4 ranked Central Missouri by a score of 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals on Friday. The Jennies scored once in each period to advance to the championship and take on second-seeded Emporia State on Sunday. The Tigers moved to 11-2-7 overall, and the Jennies improved to 17-1-2 overall.
FHSU senior earns honors, scholarship in criminology poster contest
Megan Shepard, Fort Hays State University senior, will be awarded a certificate and scholarship for her research-based poster in November. Shepard’s poster, titled “Formal and Informal Social Support Matter: Addressing the Needs of Rural Survivors of IPV" (Intimate Partner Violence), was announced as the award recipient of the Division of Women & Crime Undergraduate Student Paper and Poster Competition in October.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
thesunflower.com
Voice of the Shockers aims to enjoy every minute of his job
Mike Kennedy got his first basketball and basketball hoop when he was 9 years old. He also got a crystal radio set where he could tune into a few radio stations. “It was just something about the combination of those two things at the same time,” Kennedy said. Kennedy...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0