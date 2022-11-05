KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball fell to West Texas A&M in its season opener at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. The No. 6 ranked Lady Buffs knocked off the No. 3 ranked Tigers by a score of 71-58. Fort Hays State led only for a minute and 14 seconds early in the game.Ellie Stearns buried a 3-point field goal to start the contest, but the Tigers would struggle to just three more 3-point field goals after that to finish 4-of-22 beyond the arc. The Tigers also had a rough day shooting the ball overall, finishing at just 22.4 percent (17-of-76).

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO