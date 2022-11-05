Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Over 20 books at the Thomas County Public Library have been challenged and brought up for reconsideration of circulation. Some of those books are in the teen and young adult sections. Books like “The Other Boy” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” are just two...
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday
For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.
ecbpublishing.com
Beware of the “Sofia Scam”
It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
Wild Adventures expansion expected to drive local tourism
New adventures are in the works a South Georgia amusement park. Leaders in Lowndes County said they are excited to see what potential boost in tourism this could bring.
WCTV
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
Valdosta, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
Parts of Apalachee Parkway to temporary close to complete bridge repairs
A segment of a major road in Tallahassee is set to close to complete repairs to a rail bridge.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
WCTV
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
wtxl.com
ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
thefamuanonline.com
‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home
Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
wfxl.com
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
