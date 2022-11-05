ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Over 20 books at the Thomas County Public Library have been challenged and brought up for reconsideration of circulation. Some of those books are in the teen and young adult sections. Books like “The Other Boy” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” are just two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Beware of the “Sofia Scam”

It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant. Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes. Anetra Riley, neighborhood...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Valdosta, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Coffee High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on November 07, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VALDOSTA, GA
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Mexican company to build $200M, 295-worker bakery in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican bakery will be turning out more bread in south Georgia, announcing a larger bakery to go with a smaller one that it’s already building. Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers. The company announced the smaller $25 million bakery in 2021, and it’s supposed to begin operating in December with a staff of 76 workers. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants across the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will make. The company will get undisclosed property tax breaks and up to $5.2 million in job tax credits for the second project.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtxl.com

ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home

Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy