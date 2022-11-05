CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO