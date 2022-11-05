ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance

Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
HICKSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mason squeaks past Springboro in tight tilt

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Springboro in Ohio high school football on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 12

CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
MONROE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Winton Woods takes a toll on Hamilton Ross

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Blowout: Fort Loramie delivers statement win over South Charleston Southeastern

Fort Loramie showed top form to dominate South Charleston Southeastern during a 55-27 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on October 21 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy