Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro
Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance
Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West blankets Cincinnati Princeton with swarming defensive effort
A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Chester Lakota West shutout Cincinnati Princeton 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football action. West Chester Lakota West breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Princeton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson rides the comeback trail to dust Morrow Little Miami
Cincinnati Anderson stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 34-20 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Morrow Little Miami authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Ottawa-Glandorf blanks Elmore Woodmore
Ottawa-Glandorf's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Elmore Woodmore 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on November 5. The first half gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 1-0 lead over Elmore Woodmore.
richlandsource.com
Mason squeaks past Springboro in tight tilt
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Springboro in Ohio high school football on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 12
CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Hamilton Badin mauls New Richmond in strong effort
Hamilton Badin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Richmond 41-14 Friday on November 4 in Ohio football. Hamilton Badin breathed fire in front of New Richmond 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Pickerington Central topples Pickerington North
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Pickerington North 28-20 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Pickerington North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington Central as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Winton Woods takes a toll on Hamilton Ross
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the...
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: West Milton Milton-Union breezes past Camden Preble Shawnee
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Camden Preble Shawnee 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union darted in front of Camden Preble Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Fort Loramie delivers statement win over South Charleston Southeastern
Fort Loramie showed top form to dominate South Charleston Southeastern during a 55-27 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on October 21 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
Comments / 0