Leander, TX

QB Hargett leads A&M Consolidated to 19-17 win over Leander Glenn in regular season finale

By JORDAN EPP Special to The Eagle
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
AUBURN, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rockdale 46, McGregor 38

McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
MCGREGOR, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team

Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson

GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6

Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Auburn outlasts A&M

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida

Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

