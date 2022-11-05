QB Hargett leads A&M Consolidated to 19-17 win over Leander Glenn in regular season finale

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of TexasTravel MavenMarble Falls, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team drops first of two matches against Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Auburn 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Neville Arena. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (12-12, 4-9) dropped two close sets before breaking through in the third set. The Aggies...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team defeats Rudder to open season
The Bryan girls basketball team beat Rudder 59-37 to open the season Friday at Viking Gym. The Lady Vikings will host Brenham, while host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale 46, McGregor 38
McGREGOR -- Rockdale quarterback Blayden Barcak threw for five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-38 District 11-3A Division I victory over the McGregor Bulldogs in a season-finale for both teams. Barcak completed 14 of 23 for 280 yards with Robert Owens grabbing eight of them for 178 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sterling efforts by Newton, Deer lead College Station volleyball team past Hendrickson
GIDDINGS — College Station’s Avery Psencik has a way of grabbing the spotlight, but the play of fellow seniors Riley Newton and Marcella Deer was just as illuminating Friday night as they helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area volleyball playoff action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team looks improved in exhibition win over Texas A&M-Kingsville
Few have the kind of perspective on the Texas A&M men’s basketball program like Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle. For three of the four years that Buzz Williams has been the Aggies’ head coach, his A&M squad has opened its season with an exhibition game against his longtime friend.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss
OFFENSE: C- • What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season. • What went...
Bryan College Station Eagle
High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 6
Here are bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station def. Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15; College Station vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, Anderson-Shiro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham def. Killeen...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15
ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15 in a District 11-3A Division I game that was delayed until 9 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The Lions (10-0, 6-0) fell behind 8-3...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida
Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher announces 2 Texas A&M players out for year with injury, 1 Aggie WR 'out for a while' for other reasons
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had a rough afternoon in the loss to Florida, and the Aggies coach shared more unfortunate news for the Aggies. After the game, Fisher said DL Fadil Diggs and Deuce Harmon would be out for the year with an injury. WR Yulkeith Brown is also “out for a while,” because of a non-injury situation.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet
ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park. Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K...
Comments / 0