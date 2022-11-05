Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
LeBron James shares thoughts on Kyrie Irving, says he ‘caused some harm to a lot of people’
LeBron James weighed in on the Kyrie Irving controversy Friday night, saying his former teammate "caused some harm to a lot of people."
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving's fine tally has escalated to over $18 million after latest suspension without pay.
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
Nike is suspending ties with Kyrie Irving after his latest controversy and they are no longer launching his new shoe, Kyrie 8.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving ‘effective immediately,’ won’t release his new sneaker
Kyrie Irving appears to have lost his biggest sponsor with Nike announcing they’ve scrapped his signature sneaker, suspending their relationship with the controversial point guard “effective immediately.”
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving
The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Nike (NYSE:NKE) Cancels Kyrie 8 Series, Sales May Take a Hit
Nike has canceled the Kyrie 8 series of sneakers, its second most popular series based on basketball players. This comes after star player Kyrie Irving promoted an anti-Semitic film and was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets team for the same. Nike (NYSE:NKE) terminated its association with basketball star Kyrie Irving...
