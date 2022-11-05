Read full article on original website
The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two. Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27. They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro. Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
The Pirates sail to victory ending Shamrocks’ playoff run
BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0. While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14. Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall. Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two. The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game. Landon Hutchinson […]
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
Big Red Shuts Out Hartley
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep shuts off the power on Zanesville West Muskingum
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's performance in a 47-16 destruction of Zanesville West Muskingum on November 4 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 20-9...
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
Cincinnati Madeira survives for narrow win over Chillicothe Zane Trace
Cincinnati Madeira walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Zane Trace 28-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Cincinnati Madeira opened with a 7-6 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.
Coal Grove strikes first, strikes hard to derail West Jefferson
Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Coal Grove, which used one on Friday to defeat West Jefferson 47-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Coal Grove charged in front of West Jefferson 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion
New Madison Tri-Village's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Country Day.
Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a somber atmosphere Friday at Cabell Midland High School as senior night took on a heavier weight. Tribute was paid to senior football player Caige Rider, who died only the day before, hit by traffic on Interstate 64 just behind the stadium. Thirty five...
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley comes to play in easy win over Gallipolis Gallia
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gallipolis Gallia 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
