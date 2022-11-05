ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.   Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.  They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.  Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Pirates sail to victory ending Shamrocks’ playoff run

BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0.  While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14.    Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall. Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two. The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game. Landon Hutchinson […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern

Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
WATERFORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
WSAZ

Cabell Midland student memorialized on senior night

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a somber atmosphere Friday at Cabell Midland High School as senior night took on a heavier weight. Tribute was paid to senior football player Caige Rider, who died only the day before, hit by traffic on Interstate 64 just behind the stadium. Thirty five...
ONA, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy