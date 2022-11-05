ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson

New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts London

No quarter was granted as Columbus Bishop Watterson blunted London's plans 41-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and London settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
LONDON, OH
richlandsource.com

Blowout: Fort Loramie delivers statement win over South Charleston Southeastern

Fort Loramie showed top form to dominate South Charleston Southeastern during a 55-27 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on October 21 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
HILLIARD, OH

