3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Pickerington Central topples Pickerington North
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Pickerington North 28-20 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Pickerington North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington Central as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson
New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts London
No quarter was granted as Columbus Bishop Watterson blunted London's plans 41-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and London settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Trenton Edgewood works extra shift to take care of Piqua in OT classic
Trenton Edgewood needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Piqua during a 21-14 OT thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup. Piqua authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Fort Loramie delivers statement win over South Charleston Southeastern
Fort Loramie showed top form to dominate South Charleston Southeastern during a 55-27 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on October 21 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Coal Grove strikes first, strikes hard to derail West Jefferson
Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Coal Grove, which used one on Friday to defeat West Jefferson 47-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Coal Grove charged in front of West Jefferson 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
