Couple wanted for murder in US Virgin Islands arrested in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A couple wanted for murder in the U.S. Virgin Islands back in June was arrested Thursday in Florida, officials say.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday just after 5 p.m. Jonatha Rivera, 30, and his girlfriend, N’zinger Williams, 28, were arrested.

According to WFTV, deputies said Rivera and Williams were wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man last June.

“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man in June of this year. They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” said PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd, in the news release.

The Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is reportedly charging Rivera with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition, according to PCSO. Williams is facing first-degree murder and accessory after the fact charges.

It is unclear how investigators learned of and located the couple in Florida months after the alleged murder. No further information has been released.

