MLive.com
Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
MLive.com
See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship
LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
MLive.com
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
MLive.com
Dominant offensive line leads Lawton football to district title win over Schoolcraft
LAWTON, MI – Aidan O’Brien faked an inside handoff, spun to his left, sprinted to the edge and beat Schoolcraft’s defense to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown run that send a capacity crowd at Lawton’s Packer-Armstrong Field into a frenzy. O’Brien, Lawton’s junior quarterback,...
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat hoops star scores 1,000th career point
Wayland High School graduate Cory Ainsworth reached the milestone of scoring his 1,000th career point for Cornerstone University last weekend in the Golden Eagles’ basketball victory over Olivet Nazarene. He played his high school hoops for coach Mike Hudson, graduating in 2019.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Dixon, Whitmer campaign days before election
Both candidates for governor were out campaigning Saturday, just days before Election Day in Michigan.
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
GRPD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
