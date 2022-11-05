ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Lawton defeats Schoolcraft in district championship

LAWTON, MI -- Lawton high school hosted Schoolcraft for the Division 7 district high school football championship game on Friday evening, Nov. 4. Lawton defeated Schoolcraft, 35-21, and advances to face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional round next weekend. MLive was there to document the action, both on and...
LAWTON, MI
Cars 108

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Former Wildcat hoops star scores 1,000th career point

Wayland High School graduate Cory Ainsworth reached the milestone of scoring his 1,000th career point for Cornerstone University last weekend in the Golden Eagles’ basketball victory over Olivet Nazarene. He played his high school hoops for coach Mike Hudson, graduating in 2019.
WAYLAND, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy