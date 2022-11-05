ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Veteran's Club shows off equine therapy program to public for 'Week of Valor'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community showed off its nationally recognized equine therapy program on Sunday. Veteran's Club hosted its annual Meet the Horses event at a farm in Taylorsville. Families had the chance to interact with horses who are involved with the equine therapy program, which focuses on supporting veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Whittaker is running unopposed for Bullitt County jailer in Tuesday's...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Frankfort Kentucky. AT THE. REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY. ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER. ALERT.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy