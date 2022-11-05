Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Veteran's Club shows off equine therapy program to public for 'Week of Valor'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community showed off its nationally recognized equine therapy program on Sunday. Veteran's Club hosted its annual Meet the Horses event at a farm in Taylorsville. Families had the chance to interact with horses who are involved with the equine therapy program, which focuses on supporting veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
wdrb.com
Louisville 7-year-old skips birthday gifts, asks for donations for shelter animals instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oh to have the energy of a 7-year-old. Aleric Crump does Jiu Jitsu, tosses the football with dad, and conquers the backyard in about 10 minutes. All with his dog by his side. "My best friend is Abby," Aleric said. In so many ways he's a...
wdrb.com
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Whittaker is running unopposed for Bullitt County jailer in Tuesday's...
wdrb.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Muhammad Ali Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center held its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual Humanitarian Awards on Saturday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also spent time in Louisville prior to the event that was themed as "peace."
wdrb.com
CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire, other emergency services collaborating on toy drive for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Emergency Management and Zoneton Fire are hosting a holiday toy drive for eastern Kentucky families. It starts on Monday and runs through Dec. 2. Toys can be dropped off at several locations, including Bullitt County Library branches. Zoneton's Fire Station on Preston Highway is...
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctor offers tips to adjust sleep schedule for Daylight Saving Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clocks are turning back this weekend as Daylight Saving time comes to an end. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we'll turn our clocks back one hour. Dr. Courtney Minor, with UofL Health, said people can start making small changes to their routines to prepare for what the change can do to their sleep schedule.
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
wdrb.com
JCPS board of education District 6 candidates discuss teacher shortages, student achievement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election day is Tuesday and it is a crowded race for four seats on the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education up for reelection. There is a total of 13 candidates vying for the seats and all incumbents face challengers. Including District Six board member Corrie Shull. He faces challenger Misty Glin.
wdrb.com
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE. Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Frankfort Kentucky. AT THE. REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY. ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER. ALERT.
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
wdrb.com
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
wdrb.com
The Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Louisville on Wednesday for new album
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Goo Goo Dolls are headed to Louisville on Wednesday. "I am unbelievably grateful the fact we are still able to do this," Robby Takac said. "It is mind blowing to me sometimes." The band will hit the Louisville Palace Theatre on Wednesday in support of...
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
