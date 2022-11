NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third straight AFC South title. “There’s no room for cushions,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Well, they have one despite snapping a five-game winning streak with a 20-17 overtime loss in Kansas City on Sunday night. The Titans (5-3) still control their division with Indianapolis (3-5-1) the closest team having just fired its coach Monday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO