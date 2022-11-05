Read full article on original website
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
Wanted Columbus man arrested on drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A local man with a felony warrant for his arrest was taken into custody by officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on Friday afternoon. At approximately 5:30 p.m., CPD officers responded to a residence in the 4600 block of West Ridge Drive to serve a warrant on Justin A. Bowles, 40, of Columbus. When officers arrived, they found and took Bowles into custody without incident, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris. While searching the suspect’s clothing before he was transported to jail, the officers reportedly located a bag containing several pills. Bowles was remanded to the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on the following preliminary charges: Bartholomew County Warrant: Probation Violation Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Legend Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
Indiana police investigating after man shot pointing shotgun at officer
LACONIA, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper
A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting in Harrison County
Laconia, Indiana - Friday, November 4, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff's Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators...
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
Coroner identifies 33-year-old Louisville man who died after a shooting at Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old man who died after a shooting at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Hikes Point on Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Quinton Jones was shot multiple times at 2945 Breckenridge Lane and then died at University Hospital a few hours later.
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
Washington County comes together with Cairo Jordan's family to memorialize 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Inside a Salem, Indiana church, Sunday, five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan came that much closer to being at rest, with his family back home in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial was held for Jordan at Southern Hills Church, drawing dozens, including Cairo’s family. Though those...
16-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting at police chief's house
Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following an investigation into multiple gunshots that were fired into the home of the Clarksville, Indiana police chief.
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
Louisville police find 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg on Sunday evening was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive around 5:30 p.m. He is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
