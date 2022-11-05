ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ESPN

Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
WASHINGTON STATE
ESPN

Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasnt seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Sources: Bruins have limited options with under-contract Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins have limited options with Mitchell Miller, the defenseman they signed Friday and cut ties with two days later in the wake of public outcry. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract with the intention of sending him to AHL Providence. He remains under contract with the team and is technically still a member of Providence.
BOSTON, MA

