Jefferson, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Gwinnett Football League championship game matchups set

The matchups have been set for the 2022 Gwinnett Football League's Patsy Jones Championship — the youth league's season-ending finals. The age-group finals for Gwinnett's youth football feeder league will be played Sunday, Nov. 13 at North Gwinnett High School.
accesswdun.com

Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Warriors stage rally for the ages to stun Gilmer

ELLIJAY, Ga. — Ryan Fowler scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to spark one of the biggest comebacks in White County history Friday night. The Warriors rallied from 22-points down to stun Gilmer, 38-35, knocking the Bobcats out of the playoffs. Gilmer (5-5, 2-4 Region 7-3A) jumped out to a quick...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence

HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Hebron Christian upsets region champion Stephens County, earns state playoff berth

TOCCOA — Hebron Christian earned a Class AAA state football playoff berth with a clutch victory Friday night over Region 8-AAA champion Stephens County. The Lions (8-2, 3-2) handed Stephens County (8-2, 4-1) its only loss in region play this season. Hebron, under new head coach Jonathan Gess, finished in a three-way tie for second place in 8-AAA with Oconee County and Monroe Area — a coin flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
TOCCOA, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Clemson gets disappointing news before big game

The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA

