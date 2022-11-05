Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett Football League championship game matchups set
The matchups have been set for the 2022 Gwinnett Football League's Patsy Jones Championship — the youth league's season-ending finals. The age-group finals for Gwinnett's youth football feeder league will be played Sunday, Nov. 13 at North Gwinnett High School.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Banks County's miraculous pass, two-point conversion stuns Providence Christian
HOMER — Banks County’s miraculous, Hail Mary touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, gave the hosts a stunning 40-39 victory over Providence in the teams’ final 2022 football game. The Storm led 18-0 early, but Banks capitalized on turnovers and charged back for a 20-18 halftime lead....
accesswdun.com
Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
accesswdun.com
Football: Warriors stage rally for the ages to stun Gilmer
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Ryan Fowler scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to spark one of the biggest comebacks in White County history Friday night. The Warriors rallied from 22-points down to stun Gilmer, 38-35, knocking the Bobcats out of the playoffs. Gilmer (5-5, 2-4 Region 7-3A) jumped out to a quick...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula ends 2021 state champion Collins Hill's football season short of postseason
DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview stuns Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson in regular-season finale
LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win. However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
accesswdun.com
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence
HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian upsets region champion Stephens County, earns state playoff berth
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian earned a Class AAA state football playoff berth with a clutch victory Friday night over Region 8-AAA champion Stephens County. The Lions (8-2, 3-2) handed Stephens County (8-2, 4-1) its only loss in region play this season. Hebron, under new head coach Jonathan Gess, finished in a three-way tie for second place in 8-AAA with Oconee County and Monroe Area — a coin flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
dawgnation.com
From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee
Georgia fans won’t forget the events of Saturday for a long, long time. The fanbase made a huge difference on Saturday afternoon in cheering on the No. 1 Bulldogs. More importantly, the rabid group of 92,000 fans absolutely spooked the high-flying Tennessee offense. The Volunteers had seven false start...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
‘He’ll always be here’: Fans remember legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga (WSAV) — While Georgia vs Tennessee might be the game of the year in the SEC, it’s with a heavy heart that the dawgs enter tonight’s matchup. It’s their first home game following the passing of Legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley. “He put the University of Georgia on the map,” said longtime UGA […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia unveils jersey patch honoring late Bulldog legend Vince Dooley
It’s a battle to determine the SEC East and a possible CFP berth as No. 3 Georgia takes on No. 1 Tennessee this Saturday, and Georgia players will be carrying a bit of history with them. In tribute to Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley who passed away last month,...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts, I am not going to lie’: Vols fans disappointed after game between Georgia
ATHENS, GA. (WSMV) - Tennessee football leads the country in scoring and averages 49.4 points per game. Saturday night, UT put up just 13 points against UGA. It was a huge letdown for Vol fans at Sanford Stadium. “It hurts. I am not going to lie,” Tennessee senior Clay Waite...
Comments / 1