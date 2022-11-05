ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal

MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility

DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
DELAFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’

Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy