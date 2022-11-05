Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
milwaukeecourieronline.com
I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
CBS 58
Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility
DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
milwaukeeindependent.com
State law for counting absentee ballots means full results from Election Day voting could take time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on November 8, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks cannot start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting
On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, Next Gen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
wisconsinrightnow.com
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County village that couple denied right to vote appeals ruling that it was wrong
RAYMOND — Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign’s hottest issues appears to have been decided believedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled in Berman’s favor on the issue of whether she...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
