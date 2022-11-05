Read full article on original website
Take a seat: Ironton owns Portsmouth in huge victory
Ironton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ironton a 21-0 lead over Portsmouth.
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
Ironton puts 40 on Portsmouth
The powerhouse Ironton hosted Portsmouth for the second round of playoffs in Ohio, and scored 3 TDs in 6 offensive plays.
West pitches a shutout: Senators to face Ironton in Region 19 semis
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Zero was the magic number for the Portsmouth West Senators on Friday. For the third time this season, the West defense pitched a shutout — defeating visiting Columbus Academy 21-0 in a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal on their home field. Speaking of their home...
Coal Grove strikes first, strikes hard to derail West Jefferson
Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Coal Grove, which used one on Friday to defeat West Jefferson 47-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Coal Grove charged in front of West Jefferson 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion
New Madison Tri-Village's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Country Day.
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Cincinnati Madeira survives for narrow win over Chillicothe Zane Trace
Cincinnati Madeira walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Zane Trace 28-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Cincinnati Madeira opened with a 7-6 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
Logan, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Logan. The Vinton County basketball team will have a game with Logan High School on November 05, 2022, 06:30:00. The Vinton County basketball team will have a game with Logan High School on November 05, 2022, 06:30:00.
Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
Brush Fire on Walker Road
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
Trail cam pics didn’t do justice to a Ritchie County buck
CAIRO, W.Va. — J.P. McClung had been watching a specific buck for about four years as the 2022 archery season in West Virginai came open. McClung, from Ritchie County, discovered the buck he’d been eyeing up–and allowing to walk for the past couple of years was starting to come into his own in terms of antler potenntial.
Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville
Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley comes to play in easy win over Gallipolis Gallia
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gallipolis Gallia 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.
