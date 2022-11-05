ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Ironton owns Portsmouth in huge victory

Ironton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ironton a 21-0 lead over Portsmouth.
IRONTON, OH
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern

Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Brush Fire on Walker Road

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
WALKER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season

Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
MINFORD, OH
Metro News

Trail cam pics didn’t do justice to a Ritchie County buck

CAIRO, W.Va. — J.P. McClung had been watching a specific buck for about four years as the 2022 archery season in West Virginai came open. McClung, from Ritchie County, discovered the buck he’d been eyeing up–and allowing to walk for the past couple of years was starting to come into his own in terms of antler potenntial.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville

Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
BARNESVILLE, OH

