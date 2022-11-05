ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Booker encourages early voting in Paducah

Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker makes campaign stop in Paducah. Booker plans to again touch all four corners of Kentucky. In Paducah on Friday, Booker spoke on the importance of using the opportunity to vote early.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather:11/07/2022

PADUCAH — Partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a small chance of showers in Tennessee. Highs in the 40s this weekend.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

World record Powerball jackpot rolls for Monday drawing

Kentuckians have another opportunity to win the world’s largest ever lottery prize. No one matched all the winning numbers from last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion, with a cash option amount of $929.1 million, for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting

Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
KENTUCKY STATE

