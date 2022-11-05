Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Chardon controls the action and Geneva
Chardon delivered all the smoke to disorient Geneva and flew away with a 35-7 win during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 21, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Geneva took on Chagrin Falls on October 21 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
FOX 8 announces 2022 FNTD Player of the Year
Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling is the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.
