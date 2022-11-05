Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley comes to play in easy win over Gallipolis Gallia
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gallipolis Gallia 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Crestview weathers scare to dispatch Patrick Henry
Crestview eventually plied victory away from Patrick Henry 31-22 in Ohio high school football on November 4. The first quarter gave Crestview a 17-14 lead over Patrick Henry.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
richlandsource.com
Loudonville puts up gallant fight, but falls just short at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
Comments / 0