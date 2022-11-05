ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

spectrumnews1.com

High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
TIFFIN, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH

