Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
Highlights: Canton South vs. Beaver Local
#7 Canton South (9-3) will take on #6 Jefferson (9-3) in round three next week.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
FOX 8 announces 2022 FNTD Player of the Year
Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling is the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
richlandsource.com
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Fitch’s season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
richlandsource.com
New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion
New Madison Tri-Village's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Country Day.
Comments / 0