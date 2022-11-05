ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

Chardon controls the action and Geneva

Chardon delivered all the smoke to disorient Geneva and flew away with a 35-7 win during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 21, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Geneva took on Chagrin Falls on October 21 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH

