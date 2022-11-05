Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Pickerington Central topples Pickerington North
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Pickerington North 28-20 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Pickerington North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington Central as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbia Station Columbia engulfs Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in point barrage
Columbia Station Columbia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 during this Ohio football game. Recently on October 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley comes to play in easy win over Gallipolis Gallia
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gallipolis Gallia 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep shuts off the power on Zanesville West Muskingum
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's performance in a 47-16 destruction of Zanesville West Muskingum on November 4 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 20-9...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville
Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
