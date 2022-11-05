ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, OH

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern

Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
WATERFORD, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville

Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
BARNESVILLE, OH

