whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two. Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27. They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro. Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Perry's win over Navarre Fairless
Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 35-0 shutout of Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Kirtland overwhelms Hanoverton United
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Kirtland's performance in a 48-6 destruction of Hanoverton United on November 4 in Ohio football. Kirtland opened with a 15-6 advantage over Hanoverton United through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Playoffs: Check out the Ashland-area scoreboard from Friday night's 2nd round of the playoffs
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. Ashland Crestview handles stress test to best Hamler Patrick Henry 31-22.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Caldwell's early advantage leaves Portsmouth Sciotoville East in its wake
Fast and furious, Caldwell took charge from the start to knock back Portsmouth Sciotoville East and eventually earn a 56-12 decision during this Ohio football game. Caldwell jumped in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
