Memphis Grizzlies give new details on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to trend in a good direction. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Jackson started off doing two-on-two workouts during the road trip, and then advanced to three-on-three. Memphis is hoping Jackson could progress to five-on-five during the upcoming homestand. The team announced in July...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Ja Morant pulls out his 'Ja-ggles' after behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke
Ja Morant walked past the halfcourt line by himself with a look of amazement on his face after his latest highlight play. Morant slung a left-handed behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke between two Charlotte Hornets defenders. The highlight caused Morant to raise his hands in a circular form around his eyes for his signature "Ja-ggles" celebration.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Steven Adams is proving why he's a Memphis Grizzlies anchor this season
Steven Adams rolled his right ankle after coming down on the foot of Kristaps Porzingis. The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards kept playing basketball, while Adams limped up the floor well behind the action. Adams then committed an offensive foul against Monte Morris and limped back to the locker room. When Adams left,...
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Devin Neal wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
The monster performance for the Kansas Jayhawk running back brought another weekly player honor to the team this season.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
