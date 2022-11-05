ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving's suspension.Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds.Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who've lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.The Nets followed a romp in Washington by...
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols

The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
