Cochise County, AZ

coloradopolitics.com

COURT CRAWL | Judicial retention election, public trial right under scrutiny

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Voters have fewer than 48 hours to turn in their ballots and decide whether to retain state judges whose terms are expiring, plus the appellate courts last week interpreted the boundaries of the constitutional right to a public trial.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people

An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Maine Writer

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Law & Crime

Judge Refuses to Walk Back Decision to Give John Eastman’s Georgia Election Emails to Jan. 6 Committee

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by John Eastman to reconsider a ruling to release a group of Eastman’s emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge agreed that the Committee had put forth a prima facie case — a basic, plausible, first-impression argument — that Eastman and Donald Trump knowingly “engaged in criminal or fraudulent conduct” when communicating about the 2020 election and conjuring up claims of voter fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Judge Who Signed Breonna Taylor Search Warrant Now in an Election Fight

The Kentucky judge who signed the no-knock warrant that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death is now in an election fight, as she faces her first challenger since 2014. In March 2020, Kentucky's 30th Circuit Court 5th Division Judge Mary M. Shaw signed the warrant executed at Taylor's home. Taylor was fatally shot by police officers who executed the search warrant, which resulted in mass protests and eventually federal charges against former officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Marshall Project

Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’

Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 

