Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Judicial retention election, public trial right under scrutiny
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Voters have fewer than 48 hours to turn in their ballots and decide whether to retain state judges whose terms are expiring, plus the appellate courts last week interpreted the boundaries of the constitutional right to a public trial.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules." Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to...
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
NBC News
Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people
An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
5 states to vote on banning slavery that is still legal in some US prisons
Voters in Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, and Vermont will be voting to ban slavery in prisons in the November midterms.
Judge Refuses to Walk Back Decision to Give John Eastman’s Georgia Election Emails to Jan. 6 Committee
A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by John Eastman to reconsider a ruling to release a group of Eastman’s emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge agreed that the Committee had put forth a prima facie case — a basic, plausible, first-impression argument — that Eastman and Donald Trump knowingly “engaged in criminal or fraudulent conduct” when communicating about the 2020 election and conjuring up claims of voter fraud.
Judge Who Signed Breonna Taylor Search Warrant Now in an Election Fight
The Kentucky judge who signed the no-knock warrant that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death is now in an election fight, as she faces her first challenger since 2014. In March 2020, Kentucky's 30th Circuit Court 5th Division Judge Mary M. Shaw signed the warrant executed at Taylor's home. Taylor was fatally shot by police officers who executed the search warrant, which resulted in mass protests and eventually federal charges against former officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Spokane to prevent Camp Hope clearing
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Spokane for people living in Camp Hope. The filed lawsuit is an attempt to prevent Camp Hope from being cleared. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christopher Senn, Jason Bewley and Jered Fullen, all of which are people who live at Camp Hope. Disability Rights Washington and...
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
coloradopolitics.com
Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett faces felony, misdemeanor residency fraud charges
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced Friday his office has filed charges against Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett of Longmont, alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for House District 12. Bernett — running for her third term in next week's election — is charged with three...
Federal government rejects funding for Albuquerque-focused Space Valley Center
The three-story, 93,000-square-foot building would've had co-working areas, labs, and a specialized auditorium.
AOL Corp
Georgia state senator relied on farm contractors involved in major human trafficking case
A Georgia state senator running for reelection as a farmer who wants to “plow the field for a brighter future” has routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors who have a history of labor violations and are linked to a human trafficking investigation known as Operation Blooming Onion.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
How to read your social media feeds on Election Day
Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation
NC Democrats poised to gain ground in Congress, but how long will it last?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats are positioned to boost their party’s representation in the U.S. House, but the gains under a newly enacted voting map could be short-lived. A pair of races in and outside the Triangle are among the nation’s most competitive and divisive, and they’ll...
Alabama judge suspended over failing to follow ethics order
A judicial panel convicted an Alabama judge of violating ethics rules by failing to return to work and serve without pay following her conviction in an earlier ethics case, court documents show. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd was given a 120-day suspension without pay in an order filed Monday...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket sold
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to another record — $1.9 billion — before the next drawing Monday after no tickets matched all six numbers to win the top prize in the drawing Saturday night. The winner would receive the largest payout in U.S. lottery history, eclipsing the $1.586...
Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter
WASHINGTON — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0