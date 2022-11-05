ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104

PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

76ers on track to get Joel Embiid back vs. Suns

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is trending in the positive direction toward making a return against the Phoenix Suns on Monday after he missed three games with the flu. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Sunday that Embid went through a full practice that included a scrimmage, then added 25 minutes afterwards playing 3-on-3 to push his cardio load up.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘You need closers’: Doc Rivers explains where Joel Embiid, James Harden absences left Sixers short in brutal loss to Knicks

PHILADELPHIA – In their first game of the 2022-23 season without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers lost. The New York Knicks came from behind to win 106-104. The Sixers were able to generate shots — shooting 18 more attempts from the field than the Knicks — but couldn’t convert, shooting 37.8 as a team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy