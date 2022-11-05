Read full article on original website
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
76ers on track to get Joel Embiid back vs. Suns
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is trending in the positive direction toward making a return against the Phoenix Suns on Monday after he missed three games with the flu. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Sunday that Embid went through a full practice that included a scrimmage, then added 25 minutes afterwards playing 3-on-3 to push his cardio load up.
‘You need closers’: Doc Rivers explains where Joel Embiid, James Harden absences left Sixers short in brutal loss to Knicks
PHILADELPHIA – In their first game of the 2022-23 season without Joel Embiid and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers lost. The New York Knicks came from behind to win 106-104. The Sixers were able to generate shots — shooting 18 more attempts from the field than the Knicks — but couldn’t convert, shooting 37.8 as a team.
76ers Prepare to Host Suns Monday Following Unveiling of Dolph Schayes Sculpture | Gameday Report 11/82
The 76ers (4-6) will play host to the Phoenix Suns (7-2) Monday night on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. The Sixers return to the floor following a 106-104 home loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), and Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) did not play.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
