Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach falls in state volleyball championship, vows a return
COLUMBIA | Olivia Borgman never stopped smiling. Not when North Myrtle Beach found itself down two sets to open the Class 4A volleyball championship match to Aiken. Certainly not when the Chiefs fought their way back to force a deciding fifth set. And not even when the Green Hornets capped...
myhorrynews.com
Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive
Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
Dutch Fork opens state playoffs with a rout; South Florence rolls
Dutch Fork was typically dominant as the South Carolina high school football state playoffs began. The same was true with South Florence and other teams. There were also some upsets. Here’s what happened. DUTCH FORK 56, MAULDIN 0 Jarvis Green amassed three more touchdowns as the Silver Foxes scored ...
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
coladaily.com
Midlands high school football roundup
CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer sends message to South Carolina fans to 'find some joy' despite injuries
South Carolina has been hit with injury bug a bit lately and recently dealt with a disappointing 23-10 loss to Missouri, though it did bounce back with a 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in its most recent outing. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer recently met with the media, saying to “find...
wpde.com
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
nsuspartans.com
Newcomers Shine as Spartans Sweep Bulldogs 3-0
Orangeburg, S.C. – Norfolk State got its road trip in full swing with a 3-0 victory at South Carolina State, defeating the Bulldogs by scores of 25-17, 25-8, and 25-21 on Friday evening. The result marked the Spartans' second consecutive victory without dropping a set, after taking down Morgan...
wach.com
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
Comments / 0