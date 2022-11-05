ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive

Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football roundup

CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
WMBF

Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nsuspartans.com

Newcomers Shine as Spartans Sweep Bulldogs 3-0

Orangeburg, S.C. – Norfolk State got its road trip in full swing with a 3-0 victory at South Carolina State, defeating the Bulldogs by scores of 25-17, 25-8, and 25-21 on Friday evening. The result marked the Spartans' second consecutive victory without dropping a set, after taking down Morgan...
NORFOLK, VA
wach.com

Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
COLUMBIA, SC

