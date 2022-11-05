ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Tigers roll over Allen, 54-21 to finish regular season undefeated

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Saturday, the Benedict College Tigers achieved their royal position as they wrapped up the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a 54-21 victory over rival Allen University at Westwood High School. “I’m just so proud of the guys for the hard work and dedication they...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
myhorrynews.com

Summerville eliminates Conway from the 5A playoffs

Conway didn’t have an answer for the Summerville offense and it took the Tigers a while to make any headway against the Green Wave defense Friday night. Conway suffered a 48-0 loss at Summerville during the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Summerville improves to 9-2 and advances to face Lexington in the second round while Conway fell to 4-7 and was eliminated from the playoffs.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football roundup

CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
wbtw.com

Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway ID’d

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway in the area of Carolina Road, authorities said. The pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Dorsha […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy