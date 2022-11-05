Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
abccolumbia.com
Tigers roll over Allen, 54-21 to finish regular season undefeated
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Saturday, the Benedict College Tigers achieved their royal position as they wrapped up the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a 54-21 victory over rival Allen University at Westwood High School. “I’m just so proud of the guys for the hard work and dedication they...
myhorrynews.com
Summerville eliminates Conway from the 5A playoffs
Conway didn’t have an answer for the Summerville offense and it took the Tigers a while to make any headway against the Green Wave defense Friday night. Conway suffered a 48-0 loss at Summerville during the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Summerville improves to 9-2 and advances to face Lexington in the second round while Conway fell to 4-7 and was eliminated from the playoffs.
myhorrynews.com
A dominant third quarter leads Carolina Forest past River Bluff in 5A first round
Carolina Forest emerged from halftime with a resolve to continue its season, and a dominant third quarter propelled the Panthers through the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night. The Panthers outscored River Bluff 21-0 in the first 10 minutes of the second half and they defeated the...
coladaily.com
Midlands high school football roundup
CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach falls in state volleyball championship, vows a return
COLUMBIA | Olivia Borgman never stopped smiling. Not when North Myrtle Beach found itself down two sets to open the Class 4A volleyball championship match to Aiken. Certainly not when the Chiefs fought their way back to force a deciding fifth set. And not even when the Green Hornets capped...
myhorrynews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school playoff football games
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Loris 2 Camden 29 (FINAL) Aynor 30 Crestwood 38 (FINAL) North Myrtle Beach 7 Irmo 14 (FINAL) Myrtle Beach 24 May River 21 (FINAL) Conway 0 Summerville 48 (FINAL) Berkeley 14 St. James 12 (FINAL) River Bluff 28 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach's season ends with first-round loss to Irmo
COLUMBIA | Greg Hill didn’t look dejected, didn’t berate his team after its season came to an end. No, this was about pride in a team few believed would even still be playing — or be this close to playing next week, too. North Myrtle Beach’s season...
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
wbtw.com
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway ID’d
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway in the area of Carolina Road, authorities said. The pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Dorsha […]
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
