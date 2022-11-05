ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

A dominant third quarter leads Carolina Forest past River Bluff in 5A first round

By Alan Blondin blondinfreelance@gmail.com
myhorrynews.com
 2 days ago
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GOOSE CREEK, SC
myhorrynews.com

Carolina Forest tops River Bluff

The Carolina Forest Panthers beat River Bluff 42-28 at Panthers Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Panthers will advance to a second-round game at Goose Creek. Photos by Keith Jacobs/info@myhorrynews.com.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football roundup

CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tigers roll over Allen, 54-21 to finish regular season undefeated

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Saturday, the Benedict College Tigers achieved their royal position as they wrapped up the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a 54-21 victory over rival Allen University at Westwood High School. “I’m just so proud of the guys for the hard work and dedication they...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
myhorrynews.com

Crestwood makes late push to take down Aynor in 3A playoffs

The Crestwood Knights protected their home field against Aynor on Friday night. As fans filled Donald L. Crolley Memorial, the Knights gave them a show, winning a physical, high scoring game 38-30 with two late touchdowns. Aynor opened the game with a 70-yard drive, capped off by a Daniel Stanley...
AYNOR, SC
wbtw.com

Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 near Conway ID’d

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway in the area of Carolina Road, authorities said. The pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Dorsha […]
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

