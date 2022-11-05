Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
NYJ_Carter 6 run (Zuerlein kick), :32. NYJ_Robinson 7 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:03. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 28, 1:43. RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-86, Singletary 8-24, Cook 4-15, McKenzie 1-9. N.Y. Jets, Carter 12-76, Robinson 13-48, Z.Wilson 5-24, T.Johnson 2-17, G.Wilson 1-7, A.Davis 1-2. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 18-34-2-205. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-25-0-154. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points. Boston shot 13 for 27 from long distance in the first half and then went 14 for 24 over the last two quarters. “We got a really good team who can really shoot the ball,” Brown said. “When we give each other the correct spacing and we get going like we did tonight, a lot of shots can fall.”
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 103, Washington 97
WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Love, Mitchell, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Garland 5, Mitchell 3, Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Love). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Penalties_Hronek, DET (Slashing), 2:45; Trouba, NYR (Holding), 5:04; Chiarot, DET (Interference), 15:51; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 17:30. Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Penalties_Fox,...
Porterville Recorder
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
Porterville Recorder
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"
It was a good day out for a New York Knicks fan who hit a half-court shot to win a car. The fan, who sported a John Starks No. 3 jersey, swished in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ Barrett, sending the crowd into a tizzy.
Bleacher Report gives offseason grade for the OKC Thunder reflecting first two weeks of season
With the 2022-23 regular season a little over two weeks old now, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz decided to hand out early grades for every team’s top offseason additions. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, the only major additions to their roster that happened over the summer came in the...
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
As far as predictions go, expect the Boston Celtics to take this road game and add a win to their tally.
Comments / 0