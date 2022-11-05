Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"No one is unbeatable" - Djokovic aware his winning streak may end soon
Novak Djokovic has been in a league of his own recently as he kept his winning streak on the ATP Tour that started back at Wimbledon. The Serbian couldn't find an opponent to beat him on the ATP Tour for quite some time already as the only player that bested Novak Djokovic was Felix Auger-Aliassime at a Laver Cup, which is an exhibition event. In Paris, last year's champion already reached semifinals after dominant victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.
Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serbian, 35, early on in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovic’s serve in the 11th game and fending off six break points, to take his maiden Masters title 3-6 6-3 7-5 in...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
FOX Sports
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Saturday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who has never...
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Tennis-Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title
PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.
lastwordonsports.com
Next Gen ATP Finals Day 1 Predictions Including Lorenzo Musetti vs Tseng Chun-hsin
The field at the Next Gen ATP Finals is set. With Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune elsewhere, the field is led by Lorenzo Musetti. Despite the relatively high-average ranking of the players (the highest ever for an edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals), with Musetti and two other Italians in the mix, the crowd will be guaranteed to bring the energy for every match. There’s a lot to look forward to and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on day one.
SkySports
Carlos Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Carlos Alcaraz will skip the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world No 1 has confirmed. Alcaraz is expected to be out for at least six weeks due to an "internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall", effectively ending his season.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
Yardbarker
"Auger-Aliassime's physicality maybe step above Djokovic" - says Wilander
Mats Wilander has been thoroughly impressed by what Felix Auger-Aliassime has been able to do in recent weeks. The Canadian player qualified for his first-ever appearance at the ATP Finals after competing in and winning three straight events. He will compete in the Paris Masters semi-final today for the opportunity to go to the final of a fourth straight competition, where he may meet another player that will take part at the year-end event, Novak Djokovic.
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Told to Pay Incredible Fee for ‘Best Player in Serie A’
Chelsea have been informed that it could cost them as much as £86 million to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next year, confirms the Evening Standard. The Blues are likely to face major competition for the player being dubbed as ‘Kvaradona’ by Napoli fans liking him to club legend Diego Maradona.
Comments / 0