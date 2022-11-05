ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USU men’s basketball: Aggies host Wolverines in season opener

Ready or not, the college basketball season begins for the Aggies Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In the first of two doubleheaders to begin the season, the Utah State men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off the 2022-23 campaign with games at 3 and 7 p.m. The women host the College of Idaho in the afternoon, while the men welcome Utah Valley University to the Spectrum in the evening.
USU soccer: Another encouraging season for Aggies

It’s fair to say the first two seasons of the Manny Martins era have been very encouraging. After all, Utah State’s soccer program has finished in fourth place in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in each of Martins’ two seasons at the helm. During that timespan, the Aggies have posted an overall record of 21-11-11 — 10-7-5 in the conference action — have outscored the opposition by a 58-38 margin and have recorded 18 shutouts.
Fake Field Goal Gives Utah State Football Second Half Lead

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead. After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.
USU football: Aggies face must-win game vs. Lobos

One college football team is fighting to achieve bowl eligibility, while the other is trying to end a frustrating November losing streak that has hovered over the program since 2016. It’s fair to say Utah State and New Mexico will both be hungry for a victory when the two Mountain...
USU volleyball: Aggies pick up road sweep

As the college volleyball season winds down, the Aggies picked up an important Mountain West Conference road win Thursday night at Fresno State. Utah State swept the Bulldogs, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21. With the victory, the Aggies (16-8, 8-5 MW) is solidly in fourth place in the league standings, two games clear of Wyoming and Boise State. The top six team qualify for the Mountain Wet Tournament. There is just over two weeks left of the regular season.
Mountain West Coaches Honor Anderson Family With Donation

LOGAN, Utah –When New Mexico traveled north to face Utah State over the weekend, more than football would be bringing these two programs together. According to a tweet from CBS Sports Network, Lobo head coach Danny Gonzales arranged for every coach in the Mountain West conference to donate $1,000 to a fund established for Utah State head coach Blake Anderson’s son. The Robert Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund was established by the university in September. Robert Cason Anderson took his own life in February.
Clark, Steven Keith

Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Davis, G. Neil

Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more

A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily

There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily

Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
