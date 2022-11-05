Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies host Wolverines in season opener
Ready or not, the college basketball season begins for the Aggies Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In the first of two doubleheaders to begin the season, the Utah State men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off the 2022-23 campaign with games at 3 and 7 p.m. The women host the College of Idaho in the afternoon, while the men welcome Utah Valley University to the Spectrum in the evening.
Herald-Journal
USU soccer: Another encouraging season for Aggies
It’s fair to say the first two seasons of the Manny Martins era have been very encouraging. After all, Utah State’s soccer program has finished in fourth place in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in each of Martins’ two seasons at the helm. During that timespan, the Aggies have posted an overall record of 21-11-11 — 10-7-5 in the conference action — have outscored the opposition by a 58-38 margin and have recorded 18 shutouts.
kslsports.com
Fake Field Goal Gives Utah State Football Second Half Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead. After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face must-win game vs. Lobos
One college football team is fighting to achieve bowl eligibility, while the other is trying to end a frustrating November losing streak that has hovered over the program since 2016. It’s fair to say Utah State and New Mexico will both be hungry for a victory when the two Mountain...
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies pick up road sweep
As the college volleyball season winds down, the Aggies picked up an important Mountain West Conference road win Thursday night at Fresno State. Utah State swept the Bulldogs, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21. With the victory, the Aggies (16-8, 8-5 MW) is solidly in fourth place in the league standings, two games clear of Wyoming and Boise State. The top six team qualify for the Mountain Wet Tournament. There is just over two weeks left of the regular season.
kslsports.com
Mountain West Coaches Honor Anderson Family With Donation
LOGAN, Utah –When New Mexico traveled north to face Utah State over the weekend, more than football would be bringing these two programs together. According to a tweet from CBS Sports Network, Lobo head coach Danny Gonzales arranged for every coach in the Mountain West conference to donate $1,000 to a fund established for Utah State head coach Blake Anderson’s son. The Robert Cason Anderson Mental Health and Wellness Fund was established by the university in September. Robert Cason Anderson took his own life in February.
High school football: Crimson Cliffs forces 6 turnovers to beat Ridgeline in 4A semifinals
Crimson Cliffs High School beat Ridgeline 27-13 in the 4A state tournament semifinal at Southern Utah University to book its place in the 4A state championship game.
Herald-Journal
Clark, Steven Keith
Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Davis, G. Neil
Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
$475M school bond on ballot in Davis County
The election is just days away, and in Davis County, residents will have a $475-million school bond on their ballot. The Davis School district says if passed, the bond will not increase current tax rates in the county.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
kcpw.org
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more
A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
kvnutalk
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
kvnutalk
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Multiple cows hit, killed on highway near Tremonton
An accident Saturday morning involving multiple vehicles and multiple cows on a northern Utah highway left some of the livestock animals dead and others injured.
kvnutalk
Longtime firefighter one of two men killed in crash near Bear Lake – Cache Valley Daily
RICH COUNTY — A longtime volunteer firefighter was one of two men killed in Wednesday’s head-on collision southeast of Bear Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Dennis S. Rasmussen, a 46-year-old Garden City man was driving a gold Buick Century on State Route 30, when a black Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and smashed into him.
KUTV
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
