It’s fair to say the first two seasons of the Manny Martins era have been very encouraging. After all, Utah State’s soccer program has finished in fourth place in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in each of Martins’ two seasons at the helm. During that timespan, the Aggies have posted an overall record of 21-11-11 — 10-7-5 in the conference action — have outscored the opposition by a 58-38 margin and have recorded 18 shutouts.

2 DAYS AGO