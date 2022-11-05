Read full article on original website
Box score: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99
NBA box score for Friday, Nov. 4 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets from FedExForum in Memphis.
Memphis 103, Washington 97
WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Love, Mitchell, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Garland 5, Mitchell 3, Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Love). Steals: 7...
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
NYJ_Carter 6 run (Zuerlein kick), :32. NYJ_Robinson 7 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:03. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 28, 1:43. RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-86, Singletary 8-24, Cook 4-15, McKenzie 1-9. N.Y. Jets, Carter 12-76, Robinson 13-48, Z.Wilson 5-24, T.Johnson 2-17, G.Wilson 1-7, A.Davis 1-2. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 18-34-2-205. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-25-0-154. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs...
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third straight AFC South title. “There’s no room for cushions,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Well, they have one despite snapping a five-game winning streak with a 20-17 overtime loss in Kansas City on Sunday night. The Titans (5-3) still control their division with Indianapolis (3-5-1) the closest team having just fired its coach Monday.
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
UCLA begins season at home against Sacramento State
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -25.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins host the Sacramento State Hornets for the season opener. UCLA finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season. Sacramento State...
UNC basketball releases hype video for 2022-23 season
It’s finally here. The wait is officially over. One of the most anticipated seasons in UNC basketball history begins tonight as the Tar Heels tip off the 2022-23 campaign. Hubert Davis has a team that has four of five starters back from a Final Four run a year ago plus adds Pete Nance, a really good freshman class and a deep bench. This is a title contender and should be a fun year of watching them over the next six months. The journey begins on Monday night as the Tar Heels take on UNC-Wilmington in the Dean Dome. And ahead of the start of the season, the program released a hype video that will give you goosebumps: It starts tonight. pic.twitter.com/CmPRQIkGBa — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 7, 2022 This is going to be a fun team to watch and a likable team that won our hearts over last season. Let’s hope we get a season-ending video with them cutting down the nets in April. And let’s enjoy the hell out of this ride. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
