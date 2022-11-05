Read full article on original website
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Love, Mitchell, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Garland 5, Mitchell 3, Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Love). Steals: 7...
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 4:38. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :32. Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 3:44. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-47, Spiller 7-29, Michel 1-12, Herbert 1-3, Everett 1-0. Atlanta, Allgeier 10-99, Patterson 13-44, Huntley 7-34, Mariota 5-24. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 30-43-1-245. Atlanta, Mariota 12-23-0-129. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers,...
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Percentages: FG .427, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-41, .195 (Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-9, Hachimura 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Barton 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Kispert 0-3, Avdija 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 3, Goodwin, Kuzma). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 4, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Hachimura). Steals:...
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19...
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
UCLA begins season at home against Sacramento State
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -25.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins host the Sacramento State Hornets for the season opener. UCLA finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season. Sacramento State...
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard ‘progressing well’ but no return date in sight
The return of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard remains up in the air. Coach Tyronn Lue saying Leonard is “progressing well”
Lakers News: Latest On Health Of Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev's status heading into today's matinee.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
NBA roundup: Short-handed Warriors cap 0-5 trip
November 5 - Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night.
