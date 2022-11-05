ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Love, Mitchell, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Garland 5, Mitchell 3, Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Love). Steals: 7...
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Dicker kick), 4:38. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :32. Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 3:44. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 14-47, Spiller 7-29, Michel 1-12, Herbert 1-3, Everett 1-0. Atlanta, Allgeier 10-99, Patterson 13-44, Huntley 7-34, Mariota 5-24. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 30-43-1-245. Atlanta, Mariota 12-23-0-129. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers,...
Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Memphis 103, Washington 97

Percentages: FG .427, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-41, .195 (Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-9, Hachimura 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Barton 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Gibson 0-1, Kispert 0-3, Avdija 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Porzingis 3, Goodwin, Kuzma). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 4, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Hachimura). Steals:...
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19...
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
UCLA begins season at home against Sacramento State

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -25.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins host the Sacramento State Hornets for the season opener. UCLA finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season. Sacramento State...
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
