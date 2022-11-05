Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago and Toronto face off in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Mia_Mostert 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 7:33. Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:52. Mia_Hill 3 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 10:39. Mia_Van Ginkel 25 blocked punt return (J.Sanders kick), 8:25. Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:53. Third Quarter. Mia_Waddle 18 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 12:47. Chi_Fields...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -3; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 103, Washington 97
WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114. L.A. LAKERS (100) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?
Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
Porterville Recorder
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) George...
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown is now questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
Porterville Recorder
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
ESPN
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:42. Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:37. Cin_Mixon 3 run (McPherson kick), 7:29. Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 3:45. Cin_Mixon 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :04. Third Quarter. Car_Tremble 8 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 10:52. Cin_Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 4:38. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Det_Mitchell 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 14:51. RUSHING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 4-40, Dillon 11-34, A.Jones 9-25, Hill 1-7. Detroit, Jama.Williams 24-81, Ju.Jackson 4-27, Swift 2-10, Goff 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-43-3-291. Detroit, Goff...
